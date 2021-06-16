Kyrgyzstan, Qatar discuss issues of further enhanced cooperation

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Artykbayev received on Wednesday Ambassador of Qatar to Kyrgyzstan Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues on further deepening of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in attracting investment and tourism development, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

Artykbayev also noted Al-Sulaiti's personal contribution to strengthening the relationship between the two countries, and expressed the willingness of the Kyrgyz side to organize a visit by Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani to Kyrgyzstan as the epidemiological situation stabilizes.