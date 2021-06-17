Another 80 thsd doses of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan

Another 80,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine were delivered to Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova said this vaccine was purchased under an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

"Funds to purchase the vaccine were allocated from the republican budget. The cost of the two components of the vaccine made $20," she said.

The vaccine, designed for 40 thousand people, will be delivered to all needy regions of the republic, first of all to Bishkek and Chui Oblast.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine in the amount of 20,000 doses arrived in Kyrgyzstan on April 22. The country received on May 10 another 20,000 doses of the second component of Sputnik V.

Vaccination is carried out twice, with an interval of 25-28 days. No side effects have been reported after immunization with this vaccine.

Sputnik V is a combined vector vaccine. The Russian Federation began clinical trials of the coronavirus in June 2020.