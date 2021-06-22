Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions at airports for those who see off and meet

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, access to the inside of the terminal buildings for those who meet and see off at the Manas, Osh and Issyk-Kul International airports is temporarily limited from June 24, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Only passengers who have tickets for departure on the specified date will be able to enter the airport buildings, according to the press service of Manas International Airport OJSC.

The restrictions will be in effect until the epidemiological situation in the country improves.