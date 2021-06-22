Kyrgyzstan to purchase USD 20 mln worth equipment from Russia

Kyrgyzstan signed a grant agreement with Russia for the purchase of USD 20 million for the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Minister Boobek Azhikeyev told during a press conference at Kabar News Agency, Trend reports.

According to this document, it is planned to purchase more than 100 units of fire-fighting equipment, 2 helicopters, fire-fighting and rescue equipment and other equipment.

"This is completely grant funds. We won't pay for it," the minister said.

In addition, Boobek Azhikeyev said talks were held with the Chinese side to supply six mobile hospitals and about 100 units of firefighting equipment to Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2021.

"But due to COVID-19, this issue has been delayed. We hope that by 2022 this equipment on the grant basis will arrive in the ranks of the Emergency Ministry," he added.

A tender will be held on July 9 this year, which will allow to purchase of 60 units of fire equipment for the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"45 units of heavy equipment have already arrived, another 40 are expected. A total of 85 will arrive by the end of June," the emergency minister of Kyrgyzstan said.