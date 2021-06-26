Kyrgyz FM and Dutch ambassador agree on cooperation in education

On June 25, 2021, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Kyrgyz Republic, Andre Carstens, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakbaev congratulated Carstens on the official start of the diplomatic mission and noted the readiness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic to provide all kinds of assistance in his activities.

The ambassador assured that he is responsibly approaching the task of strengthening multifaceted cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the Netherlands, developing fruitful contacts in politics, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

During the meeting the sides touched upon the topic of regional development. The minister launched an initiative to exchange experience between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the field of agriculture, since Kyrgyzstan is interested in the Dutch practice of introducing advanced technologies in the agricultural sector to ensure food security and increase the export potential of Kyrgyzstan.

The sides outlined a course for the development of cooperation in green energy. One of the priority directions for the implementation of joint projects is the sphere of environmental protection and biodiversity conservation.

During the meeting, the sides agreed on cooperation in the field of education.

Bilateral political consultations are planned for autumn 2021 and the Dutch side was invited by the minister to take part in the First EU-CA Economic Forum.