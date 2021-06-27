Kyrgyz president leaves for Turkmenistan for official visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov flew to Turkmenistan for an official visit, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the president said that Zhaparov will hold bilateral talks with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. He will take part in the work of the Kyrgyz-Turkmen Economic Forum, inspect the exhibition of export goods of Turkmenistan. In addition, Zhaparov will visit the Mausoleum of the first President Saparmurat Niyazov and the Turkmenbashynin Ruhy Metjidi mosque, and will lay a wreath at the Independence Monument of Turkmenistan.

As part of the delegation of Kyrgyzstan:

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbaev;

- Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Zhaparov;

- Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Dastan Dyushekeev;

- Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan Talant Sultanov;

- Minister of Transport and Communications Gulmira Abdralieva;

- Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev;

- Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliev;

- Deputy Minister of Energy and Industry Taalaibek Ibraev.