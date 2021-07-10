900 more Kyrgyzstanis cured of coronavirus, total at 117,250

Another 892 patients with previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have cured in Kyrgyzstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the country's total number of recoveries from the disease has amounted to 117,250 on Saturday.

Kyrgyzstan reported on 1,295 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 138,353.

The HQ also reported 10 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,093.

Currently, 4,585 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, 198 of them are in critical condition and 13,282 patients - at home.

A total of 107,487 tests have been carried out across the country during the day.