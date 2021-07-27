969 new COVID-19 cases identified in Kyrgyzstan

969 new cases of coronavirus infection were revealed in Kyrgyzstan in the past day, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The country’s tally of infections has reached 159,089 since the first case was detected on March 18, 2020.

Number of recoveries has amounted to 138,316 after 1,616 Kyrgyzstanis were reported to have cured of the respiratory disease.

In the past day, the virus claimed lives of 14 more patients, bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,275.

3,935 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment at home, while 13,272 compatriots are being treated at home.

In addition, 4,552 PCR were carried out throughout Kyrgyzstan in the last 24 hours.