Kyrgyzstan's count of coronavirus cases reaches 160,000-mark

Kyrgyz health authorities confirmed on Wednesday 996 new cases of coronavirus infection, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Thus, according to the latest data from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, Kyrgyzstan's total count of infections has reached 160,085 on July 28.

In addition, 1,723 coronavirus patients have cured in the past day, taking the total number of recoveries to 140,039.

The HQ reported that the virus killed 13 more Kyrgyzstanis in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the nationwide death toll of the country stands at 2,288.

Treatment in hospitals is being provided to 3,928, and 12,528 compatriots are being treated at home.