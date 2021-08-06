First brand for production of electric vehicles launched in Kyrgyzstan

The first car brand - Kami Motors was launched in Kyrgyzstan to produce city trucks powered by electricity, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The cars are developed in Kyrgyzstan, 40% of spare parts are produced in the local market, the remaining 60% are imported from Russia and China. The truck will be able to travel 110 km on a single charge, and its carrying capacity is 700 kg. In addition, 95% of the parts are interchangeable with VAZ cars.

The delivery of the first 100 Kami Nimble vehicles will take place from Nov. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2022. From January 2022, Kami Nimble will go on public sale in the network of official dealers in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

It will be possible to charge the car from a regular 220 W socket. As the developers note, for a distance of 1 km, 100 W / h will be needed - 7 tyiyn. The cost of the new Kami Nimble with a 2-year warranty is 600,000 soms. The delivery of the first 100 vehicles will take place from Nov. 1, 2021.