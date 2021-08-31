145 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan registered on Tuesday 145 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its total caseload to 175,734, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to the latest report of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, the number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan increased to 169,777 after 360 more were added in the last 24-hour period, while the death toll reached 2,528 with 4 new deaths.

Meanwhile, 1,071 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 914 patients are being treated at home.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccine jabs on March 29 using China-donated vaccine. To date, a total of 680,506 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 443,964 people with the second dose.