Kyrgyzstan administers total of 680,506 vaccines

12,900 people have received the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported that 4,071 of them were vaccinated with the first dose and 8,829 people with the second.

In total, 680,506 people were vaccinated in the republic with the first dose and 443,964 people with the both dose.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29 after receiving Chinese donated Sinopharm vaccine. In, addition, the country received Sputnik V vaccine in April and Astra Zeneca and QazVac vaccines in July.