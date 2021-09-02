Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 176,018

Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 tally reached 176,018 on Thursday as 142 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan increased to 170,169 after 102 more were added over the past day.

The headquarters also reported 4 new deaths, taking national count to 2,536.

There are still 1,864 active COVID-19 cases in the country, 954 of them are receiving treatment in hospitals and 910 patients - at home.