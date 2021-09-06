Kyrgyzstan adds 109 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
The new infections brought the country's total tally to 176,582 with 170,624 recoveries since the pandemic.
A total 101 patients recovered over the past day.
The headquarters also reported 4 new deaths, raising its cumulative fatalities to 2,554.
Currently, 845 patients are in hospitals throughout the country, 1,109 patients are receiving treatment at home.
