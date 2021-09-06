Kyrgyzstan administers 2,999 vaccines over past day

2,999 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to data of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, 1,091 of them were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,908 people with the second.

In total, 701,155 people were vaccinated in the republic with the first dose and 480,957 people with the both dose.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29 after receiving Chinese donated Sinopharm vaccine. In, addition, the country received Sputnik V vaccine in April and Astra Zeneca and QazVac vaccines in July.

Kyrgyzstan conducts a large-scale vaccination campaign against COVID-19 from September 1 to 10. For the convenience of citizens, temporary vaccination points throughout the republic are deployed at airports, public service centers, shopping centers, schools and higher educational institutions. In addition, mobile vaccination stations operate across the country.