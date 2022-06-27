GIZ to support increase of Kyrgyzstan's farming productivity (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH continues to support increasing Kyrgyzstan's farming productivity in Jalal-Abad region, Spokesperson of GIZ, told Trend.

Within the framework of the Integrated Rural Development Programme, GIZ connects small Kyrgyz family farms so that they can cooperate and become more productive, for example by sharing equipment or by buying seeds and fertilizer.

"In total, 22 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) received grants for rural development amounting to 4.6 million euros. Some of the NGOs work on participatory economic planning, some support the agricultural sector, others the tourism industry," the spokesperson said.

"More than 2,000 farmers have become active members in almost 100 local producer groups and learn about innovative and environment-friendlier methods of crop cultivation," he added.

The German federal enterprise also said that during the COVID-19 outbreak, since farmers could keep working in the fields, the agriculture industry of Kyrgyzstan saw almost no negative effects.

GIZ's Integrated Rural Development Programme in Kyrgyzstan has been running since October 2018, which supports local farmers in becoming more competitive, and is expected to finish in 2023.