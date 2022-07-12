Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor Gold Company to allocate funds for Naryn region's development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Kyrgyz Kumtor Gold Company will allocate funds for the development of Naryn region, said the Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov, Trend reports via Kyrgyz Media.

According to him, Kyrgyz company is going to allocate 500 million soums ($6.2 million) to Naryn region's Development Fund by the end of 2022.

Zhaparov noted that the decision of Kumtor Gold Company to transfer a certain part of the income to the Naryn Region Development Fund is important help for the region.

"These funds will be directed to the development of the region and implementation of business projects," the chairman of Kyrgyzstan's cabinet of ministers said.

Meanwhile, at the end of May 2022, it was announced that 0.6 percent of Kumtor Gold Company's gross monthly income would be transferred to the Naryn Region Development Fund's special account.