Kyrgyzstan to prepare feasibility study for international railway construction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The project office for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will be opened in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, Trend reports citing the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to the press service, a feasibility study for this international railway construction will be prepared by June 1, 2023.

"Discussions about the project's structure and management process continue, and negotiations with foreign financial institutions are underway," the message said.

Earlier it was reported that a group of Chinese specialists completed the field work and in the near future the Kyrgyz and Uzbek sides will receive a feasibility study of the project for examination.

The agreement on the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway (section on the territory of Kyrgyzstan) was signed on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand on September 14, 2022.