Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan, US Ambassador discuss human rights issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic Atyr Abdrakhmatova held a meeting with US Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie, during which human rights issues were discussed, Trend reports via the TurkicWorld.

The parties discussed the current state of human rights observance in Kyrgyzstan, in particular, depending on social status, gender, citizenship, and so on.

In addition, freedom of expression, gender equality, and the establishment of conditions for the achievement of socioeconomic rights were also noted.

At the meeting, particular attention was attached to the fulfillment by the authorized bodies of Kyrgyzstan of international obligations to ensure the independence of the Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic and the importance of strict compliance by all state bodies with these obligations.