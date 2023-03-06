AmCham shares data on Regional AmCham Network project in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. AmCham Kyrgyzstan was a part of the Regional AmCham Network project in 2022, Executive Director of AmCham (the American Chamber of Commerce) in Kyrgyzstan, Dastan Imanaliev told Trend.

According to the director, the project is a collaborative initiative aimed at enhancing regional business connectivity among AmCham members in Central Asia and attracting foreign investors to the region.

"The project's activities are designed to increase economic cooperation and business facilitation among existing and new AmCham members by organizing sector-specific cross-border business-to-business meetings, joint training workshops, and multiparty investment acceleration programs," Imanaliev said.

The project is led by AmCham Uzbekistan and involves two other AmCham partner organizations: AmCham Kyrgyzstan and AmCham Tajikistan.

All project activities are conducted and implemented mainly in the Central Asian region, following a rotation and exchange-host principle.

The project's activities include the exchange of business visits, investment road shows and sector-specific conventions, digital connectivity seminars, and virtual advisory services for investors, corporate business travelers, and existing AmCham members.

As the source noted, enhanced regional connectivity is playing an important role in shaping regional economic integration and counterbalancing the COVID-19 slowdown in Central Asia.

"The project recognizes that the physical contribution to regional integration, such as infrastructure networks, value chains, and transportation, will always be dependent on soft measures, including policy, regulatory, and institutional frameworks in which they will need to operate," Imanaliev said.

The project aims to build stronger regional networks to facilitate flows of goods, services, people, and knowledge, which are key drivers of growth in the region.