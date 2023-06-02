Trade between Kyrgyzstan, Belarus jumps 26% in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus reached $20.8 million, which accounted for 0.8 percent of Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover from January through March 2023, Trend reports.

According to the statistical data of Kyrgyzstan, the trade between the countries increased 26 percent year-on-year compared to $16.5 million in 1Q2022.

During the period under review, the exports from Kyrgyzstan to Belarus saw an increase of 40.8 percent, reaching $6 million. In comparison, in 1Q2022 the exports stood at $4.3 million.

The imports by Kyrgyzstan also increased, although not so drastically, by 20.8 percent year-on-year – from $12.2 million to $14.8 million.

Thus, Belarus took fourth place as Kyrgyzstan’s trade partner among the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 1Q2023.

During the specified period, Russia remained the main trade partner of Kyrgyzstan with trade amounting to $505.3 million, followed by Kazakhstan ($298.8 million) and Uzbekistan ($99.8 million).

Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) amounted to $953.8 million, or 35 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover in 1Q2023.