New ADB country director for Kyrgyzstan to take office

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 28. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Zheng Wu as the new Country Director for Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

On July 28, he officially started his role and will be in charge of overseeing ADB's activities in the country. Zheng Wu will also be responsible for maintaining ADB's relationship with the government and other stakeholders.

He will oversee the implementation of the Asian Development Bank's new national partnership plan for 2023-2027, which aims to expand economic inclusion, strengthen climate resilience, and foster a better business environment in Central Asia.

"It is my privilege to lead ADB's work in the Kyrgyz Republic and to continue to help improve key public services, particularly in transport, energy, agriculture, water and urban development, education, and health," he stated.

Zheng Wu added that ADB will double down on its efforts to improve the lives of the Kyrgyz people and strengthen the country’s resilience in a region acutely threatened by climate change

ADB's current activities in the Kyrgyzstan are centered around three main areas: economic diversification, inclusive development, and social protection. Since the country became an ADB member in 1994, the bank has invested $2.5 billion through 208 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance initiatives.

ADB also supports Kyrgyzstan's participation in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program. This program promotes sustainable development through regional collaboration among governments and development partners.