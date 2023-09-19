New direct flights to connect Kyrgyzstan with Egypt, Vietnam

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 19. The direct flights are soon expected to connect Kyrgyzstan with resort cities in Egypt and Vietnam, Timur Aralbayev, the Director of Commerce at Kyrgyzstan’s Manas International Airport Company, said, Trend reports.

He mentioned that plans are already in place to launch a flight from Bishkek to the coastal resort city in southern Vietnam, Nha Trang, by the end of October.

Aralbayev also added that there are plans to open a flight between Bishkek and the resort city of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, located on the shores of the Red Sea. This will be a seasonal charter flight operating during the winter.

Furthermore, he noted the possibility of launching a flight between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, connecting the Kyrgyz city of Osh to Tashkent, which is currently under exploration.

Additionally, the Osh - Urumqi (China) route is in the process of being studied for obtaining all necessary permits. There are also plans to establish a flight route between the Chinese cities of Chengdu and Bishkek.