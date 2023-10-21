Number of enterprises with foreign capital increases in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 21. There were 3,516 enterprises with foreign investments operating in Kyrgyzstan in 2022, with approximately 68 percent of them fully operating under foreign capital, Trend reports.

Data from the National Statistical Committee of the country indicates that the number of enterprises with foreign investments in 2022 increased by 10.7 percent compared to 2018 and by 9.6 percent compared to 2021.

The majority of these enterprises (50.5 percent) had partnerships with countries within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), totaling 1,774 enterprises, while the remaining 1,742 enterprises partnered with countries outside the CIS.

The largest share of these enterprises consisted of joint ventures with Russia (28.9 percent), China (16.4 percent), Kazakhstan (14.7 percent), and Türkiye (10.4 percent).

The largest proportion of enterprises with foreign investments, accounting for 41.6 percent of the total, were involved in wholesale and retail trade, automobile and motorcycle repair last year. Additionally, 14.7 percent operated in the industrial sector, 10.6 percent were organizations engaged in professional, scientific, and technical activities, and 5.6 percent were in construction.

Approximately 82 percent of enterprises with foreign investments conducted their business activities in Bishkek city.