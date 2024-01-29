Kyrgyzstan intends to use TITR for cargo transportation - Bakyt Torobaev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Kyrgyzstan plans to use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR or Middle Corridor) for road and rail transportation of goods from Kyrgyzstan and China to European countries, Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev said during the EU-Central Asia Investors' Forum, Trend reports.

"This route will become another basis for uniting the regions and ensuring not only their economic growth but also economic security," Torobaev said.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is actively working on building new roads and modernizing existing transport arteries to integrate into major international transport networks.

"Our goal is to create a sustainable and efficient infrastructure that will contribute to the development of the Kyrgyz economy, and deepen trade relations between Europe and Central Asian countries," Torobaev emphasized.

He mentioned that Kyrgyzstan has practically completed all works on the construction and rehabilitation of international highways. More than $2 billion has been transferred for this purpose, and more than 2,000 kilometers of highways have been built and rehabilitated.

Torobaev noted that Kyrgyzstan is currently building new airports and modernizing checkpoints on the border with neighboring countries, which significantly contributes to increasing the role of Kyrgyzstan in the development of international trade.

