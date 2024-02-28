Center for innovative technologies to be established in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 28. A center for innovative technologies will be established in Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country, said during the "Digital Kyrgyzstan" international forum, Trend reports.

He noted that this center will be a non-governmental institution, financed through state subsidies and sponsorship, and will be engaged in the development and implementation of innovative technologies, including in the field of artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

According to Japarov, Kyrgyzstan is taking active measures to create favorable conditions for business development and citizens' quality of life, by implementing digital technologies and shaping an open digital society.

"This year, we will adopt the first "Digital Code of Kyrgyzstan"' in our history. I am pleased to announce that we are entering a new stage of government service provision. Last September, we launched online vehicle registration. Buying and selling a car can be done through the "Tunduk" mobile application and other banking apps. Just yesterday, we launched online registration for legal entities. Creating, re-registering, and liquidating a legal entity can be done from home, with automatic registration with the tax service, the National Statistical Committee, and the Social Fund," he said.

Japarov continued by stating that starting from March 1 of this year, online buying and selling of real estate will be launched through the "Tunduk" app.

"As you can see, we are picking up the pace. The country is ready to share these services with businesses. We want these services to be available on banking platforms and mobile wallets. This way, we can provide government services even more efficiently," he said.

Representatives from government agencies, fintech companies, startups, venture funds, foreign and local banks, microfinance institutions, payment system and telecommunication operators, as well as IT specialists are participated at "Digital Kyrgyzstan" forum in Bishkek.