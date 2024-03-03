Kyrgyzstan calls on Chinese banks to invest in its renewable energy projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 3. Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, has urged Chinese banks to consider investing in the country and participating in projects aimed at constructing hydroelectric, solar, and wind power stations, Trend reports.

As per the Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, Japarov made these remarks at a meeting with representatives from various companies and bank leaders from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Kashgar. He emphasized the high level of political dialogue, which opens opportunities for advancing economic issues between Kyrgyzstan and Chinese regions.

"Today, Chinese companies are implementing international and infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan, including construction, energy, road construction, and airport modernization," Japarov stated.

Additionally, Japarov held a meeting with the management of a major company specializing in processing, storing, and exporting agricultural products, located in the Kyrgyz autonomous region of Kyzyl-Suu in the western part of the Xinjiang.

During the discussions, views were exchanged on the supply of environmentally friendly agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan to China, storage in control warehouses, and further market promotion. The name of the company was not specified.

Akylbek Japarov arrived in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for a working visit.