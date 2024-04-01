Kyrgyzstan awaits state visit of Turkish president

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 1. Kyrgyzstan is expecting a state visit from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the country's President Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, this statement was made during phone talks with the president of Türkiye following the municipal elections held in that country. However, the visit's date and other particulars are not made public.

The heads of state exchanged views on current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and discussed the progress of the implementation of previously reached agreements. Zhaparov emphasized his readiness to continue the dialogue on relevant directions of bilateral interaction.

During the conversation, Zhaparov congratulated Erdogan on the successful conduct of municipal elections. The elections were held on March 31. Voting took place from 8:00 to 17:00 local time.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country's trade turnover with Türkiye amounted to $37.217 million in January 2024, which is 20.7 percent less than in the same month of 2023.