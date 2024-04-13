President of Kyrgyzstan outlines cost recovery plan for Kambarata-1 HPP

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 13. The construction costs of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP) in Kyrgyzstan, totaling $5-6 billion, will be fully recovered within 13-15 years from the completion and commissioning of the HPP, the country's President Sadyr Zhaparov said during an interview with local media, Trend reports.

According to Zhaparov, the HPP building period will last 8-10 years. The maximum time it will take to fully repay the cost of Kambarata-1, including construction, is 25 years.



He stated that the World Bank (WB) is giving a $500 million loan with a 50-year term and a 10-year grace period at no interest for the project. Kyrgyzstan has never had such advantageous credit terms.

"When it is time to settle the debt for this project, neither the national budget nor the people will be accountable for payment," the president said.

The Kambarata-1 Hydropower Project is one of Central Asia's largest, according to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy. It will be on the Naryn River. The HPP has a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters, with a projected annual power generation of 5.6 billion kWh.



The World Bank has previously provided $5 million for technical assistance in revising the Kambarata-1 HPP feasibility study in November 2023.