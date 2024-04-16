Kyrgyzstan keen to draw US businesses into its economic landscape

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 16. Kyrgyzstan is keen to draw US businesses into its economic landscape, said the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, during a meeting with representatives from the US-Kyrgyz Business Council in Washington, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov expressed interest in enticing US technologies and investments into sectors such as energy, agriculture, mining, and tourism. He voiced confidence that US businesses would find reliable partners and promising avenues for capital investment in Kyrgyzstan.

"Kyrgyzstan boasts a rich cultural heritage, significant natural resources, and a strategic geographical position. We are committed to establishing a stable and open economy that appeals to foreign investors and business communities," Japarov said.

In addition to these discussions, he held a meeting with the leadership of the Alvarez & Marsal Holdings consulting company.

A delegation led by Chairman Japarov is currently in Washington to participate in the spring meetings of the boards of governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).

The primary focus of Kyrgyzstan's agenda at these meetings will be the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP).