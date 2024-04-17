Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan's Osh

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 17. A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan at 19:29 (GMT+6) on April 16, Trend reports

According to the data from the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan, the epicenter was located 15 km southwest of the village of Nura, 22 km southeast of the village of Kara-Kindik, and 125 km southeast of the city of Osh.

The tremors were felt in the villages of Nura, Ikizyak, and Kek-Suu at a magnitude of 3, and in the villages of Kara-Kindik and Irkeshtam at a magnitude of 2.

Moreover, the earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 occurred in Kyrgyzstan yesterday at 11:57 AM (GMT+6) at a depth of 20 meters, 11 km northeast of the village of Karavshin, 27 km southeast of the village of Ravat, and 32 km southeast of the village of Leilek. Residents of the villages felt the tremors.