Kyrgyzstan proposes IsDB to consider Kambarata-1 HPP financing

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 8. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov proposed that the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) consider participating in the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP) in the country, Trend reports.

This suggestion was made during Zhaparov's meeting with the President of the IsDB, Muhammad Al Jasser.

Zhaparov emphasized Kyrgyzstan's priority in cooperating with the IsDB, recognizing it as a respected financial institution that has significantly contributed to the development of its member countries over the past fifty years through various forms of support.

He highlighted that one of the important outcomes of bilateral cooperation with the IsDB is the implementation of the "My Home 2021–2026" program. Under this program, the bank will allocate $79 million to Kyrgyzstan to provide affordable housing, benefiting around 1,800 families.

The president also noted that, despite global challenges, Kyrgyzstan has demonstrated stable economic growth in recent years. In 2023, the country's GDP exceeded one trillion soms (nearly $13.4 billion), marking a historic milestone.

In response, the IsDB president acknowledged Kyrgyzstan's unique natural resources, which offer great potential for the development of green energy. He expressed his readiness to deepen cooperation in implementing large-scale projects.

Muhammad Al Jasser also proposed considering financing for small hydropower plant construction projects, human resource development, poverty reduction, and support for socially vulnerable families.

To note, the Kambarata-1 on the Naryn river is the largest hydroelectric project in Kyrgyzstan and is expected to become one of Central Asia's largest hydropower ventures. Once completed, the HPP will have a capacity of 1,860 MW and will produce 5.6 billion kWh of electricity per year. Preliminary estimates indicate that the dam will be 256 meters high and that the reservoir will hold more than 5.4 billion cubic meters of water.