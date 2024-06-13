Money transfer systems between Russia, Kyrgyzstan foiling in several Kyrgyz banks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 13. A number of banks in Kyrgyzstan have stopped using money transfer platforms that allowed customers to send and receive money from Russia, such as Astrasend, Unistream, Contact, Zolotaya Korona, and Sberbank Online, Trend reports.

Eldik Bank (previously RSK Bank) announced that due to technical maintenance, systems such as Astrasend, Contact, Zolotaya Korona, and Sberbank Online are currently not operational.

Companion Bank reported that, for technical reasons, the following services are unavailable: sending and receiving ruble transfers via the Companion app, and sending and receiving transfers through the Unistream system.

mBank has implemented temporary restrictions on ruble accounts and cards (replenishments, transfers, and conversions) due to currency volatility and potential sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. However, all clients' funds in ruble accounts remain fully secure. Clients can withdraw funds at the bank's branches, with no restrictions on the withdrawal of Russian rubles at the counters.

Moreover, Keremet Bank also reported that, due to technical reasons, the money transfer systems Zolotaya Korona, Astrasend, Unistream, RIA, and Western Union are not operational.

The Moscow Exchange has announced a temporary suspension of trading in US dollars and euros due to new sanctions imposed by the US. The US Department of the Treasury also stated that it plans to expand the list of companies subject to secondary sanctions.