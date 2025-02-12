Iran offers talks with Kyrgyzstan on enhancing seaport utilization

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 12. Iran has proposed to Kyrgyzstan the organization of a meeting to discuss the use of Iranian seaports in the Persian Gulf, Trend reports.

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Transport and Communications, Absattar Syrgabaev, met in Geneva (Switzerland) with Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd.

The Iranian minister suggested holding a session of the Joint Commission between the transport ministries of the two countries, as well as discussing the use of Iran's ports in the Persian Gulf.

In turn, Syrgabaev shared that an interdepartmental working group is already in place to formulate proposals regarding the use of these ports. He also stressed that there are no challenges between the countries in the transport sector and cargo transportation is carried out based on bilateral agreements.

To note, the Kyrgyz minister is currently taking part in the 87th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s Inland Transport Committee in Geneva.