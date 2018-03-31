Belarus president to visit Tajikistan in mid-May

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

In Dushanbe on March 30, the meeting of Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodzhidin Aslov with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus Oleg Ivanov took place, the Tajik news agency CA-NEWS reported with reference to the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of further development of cooperation between the two countries, including the preparations for the upcoming official visit of the Belarusian president to Tajikistan.

Also at the meeting were discussed the issues of the upcoming meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CIS countries, which will be held on April 6 in Minsk.

The official visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Dushanbe is scheduled for May 15-16.

