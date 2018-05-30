Tajikistan to host “Water for Sustainable Development” conference

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Dushanbe will host the International High-level Conference on International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development 2018-2028", the Embassy of Tajikistan in Baku told Trend.

The conference will be held at the initiative of the Tajik government and in cooperation with the UN and other partners June 20-22 to promote action and policy dialogue on water for sustainable development.

It is expected that more than 1,000 guests from 100 countries, including heads of state and government, heads and high-ranking representatives of foreign policy and other relevant ministries will take part in the event. Leaders and representatives of international and regional organizations, such as the UN, OSCE, EU, CSTO, SCO, CIS, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), etc., international financial institutions and development partners, river basin organizations, the civil society and the scientific and technological community, as well as research institutes will also participate in the conference.

The main objectives of the Conference include raising awareness of the timely and effective implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 6 and other water-related SDGs, as well as to discuss further steps to implement the International Decade for Action 2018-2028 at the global, regional and country levels.

