Section of Kanibadam-Patar highway opens in Tajikistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon solemnly commissioned a section of the Kanibadam-Patar highway, Sputnik Tajikistan reported, referring to the press service of the head of state.

According to the project, 33 million somoni (more than $3 million) was allocated by the government of Tajikistan and the World Bank for the implementation of the first stage, involving the construction of 5.7 kilometers of the road.

In the course of the project, 3 bridges were built, 11 kilometers of rainwater pipes were laid and 2 traffic lights were installed.

For the full implementation of the project, that is, the construction of 67.7 kilometers of road, 400 million somoni (more than $43 million) has been provided.

