Textile complex in Tajikistan plans to increase cotton processing

16 August 2018 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

The textile complex of JSC Zhongtai Dangara Sin Silu Textile in Dangara district plans to increase the volume of cotton fiber processing, Avesta Information Agency reported referring to the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan.

After the second stage's start the volume of cotton fiber processing at the enterprise will increase by 17,000 tons. Start of the enterprise's second stage is planned for 2H2018.

The cotton fiber processing capacity of the first stage is 15,000 tons.

The enterprise is located in the Dangara district.

Construction of an enterprise that can process up to 52,000 cotton fibers per year and produce 150 million meters of cotton textiles was launched in December 2014. The first stage of the textile complex was officially commissioned in August 2016.

It was earlier reported that, despite the start-up of new spinning mills in the country, almost 80 percent of textile products are imported from abroad.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Program of state visit of Emomali Rahmon to Uzbekistan revealed
Tajikistan 15 August 16:22
Kazakh businessmen to supply products to Tajikistan for $18.8 million
Economy news 14 August 11:25
Eurasian Development Bank to finance new projects in Central Asia (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 August 21:26
Tajik President ends official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 11 August 12:39
Emomali Rahmon: Relations between Azerbaijan, Tajikistan developing in all areas
Politics 11 August 12:38
Tajik President receives honorary doctorate from ADA University (PHOTO)
Politics 11 August 12:34
Latest
Uzbekistan may join North-South transport corridor
Economy news 15:27
S&P Global Ratings improves forecast on Kazakh bank’s ratings
Economy news 15:24
Share of US dollar in Kazakhstan's gold and foreign exchange reserves decreases
Economy news 14:51
Indian company to launch production of mobile phones in Uzbekistan
Economy news 14:50
Money transfers to Georgia up by 19.3%
Georgia 14:49
Gold production in Kazakhstan increases by almost 10%
Economy news 14:22
Uzbekistan increases cement import
Economy news 14:21
Kazakhstan ranks 16th in world for gold reserves
Economy news 14:15
Uzbekistan and Belarus to create joint venture
Economy news 14:09