Tajikistan establishes Export Development Agency

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Tajikistan has established an Export Development Agency, according to the Tajik government decree, Sputnik Tajikistan news agency reported.

It is expected that the agency will begin its work in a month and employ about 35 specialists.

The agency was created to enhance Tajikistan’s export potential. The agency will seek partners and consumers for Tajik exports abroad.

In addition, the agency will improve the skills of employees of exporting companies and develop proposals for improving legislation to step up exports.

Tajikistan’s foreign trade turnover has had a negative balance for a long time, and imports into the country significantly exceed exports.

The main trading partners of Tajikistan are Russia, Kazakhstan, China, the US and Turkey. In general, Tajikistan exports raw materials.

About half of Tajikistan’s exports in the first quarter this year accounted for mineral products.

