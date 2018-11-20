Tajikistan expected to grant tax exemptions to some Chinese, Turkmen and Uzbek companies

20 November 2018 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Tajik government proposes to grant tax exemptions to some Chinese, Turkmen and Uzbek companies financing construction of social facilities in the country, news.tj reports.

The government proposes amendments to the country’s law on the national budget for 2019, under which two Chinese companies, two Uzbek companies and one Turkmen company financing construction of schools and hospitals will be exempted from paying value added tax (VAT), income tax and tax on road users.

China’s Tebian Electric Apparatus (TBEA Co. Ltd) is financing construction of schools in the village of Elok in the Fayzobod district and the village of Chordara subordinate to Vahdat Township.

Another Chinese company, Sinohydro, is financing construction of schools in Bokhtar, Levakand and Danghara.

Two Uzbek companies are financing construction of a school in the Spitamen district and a medical center in the Qubodiyon district.

Meanwhile, Turkmen Embassy in Dushanbe is financing construction of a school in the Dousti district.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi-German JV supplying pipes to Turkmenistan for TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 16:42
Uzbekistan's government reveals economy growth forecasts
Economy news 16:32
Transport, logistics to be discussed at forum in Turkmenistan’s Avaza
Turkmenistan 16:13
Ashgabat hosts international oil & gas forum
Oil&Gas 15:52
Kazakh automaker to supply Uzbekistan's Ravon cars to Russia
Economy news 15:29
Price of agricultural machinery in Uzbekistan drops
Economy news 14:46
Latest
Azerbaijani bank installs automated deposit machine
Economy news 17:19
Chargés d'affaires: Croatia, Azerbaijan are at good starting point (INTERVIEW) (PHOTO)
Economy news 17:18
Industrial projects create over 1,500 jobs in Iran’s Urmia
Economy news 17:03
Russia's INTRA talks new projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:57
Saudi-German JV supplying pipes to Turkmenistan for TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 16:42
Qatar escalates WTO dispute over alleged Saudi IP violation
Arab World 16:35
Uzbekistan's government reveals economy growth forecasts
Economy news 16:32
Deputy PM: Solution over Italy budget can be found with EU, but main measures to stay
Europe 16:25
Russia, India sign contracts on building 4 Project 11356 frigates
Russia 16:19