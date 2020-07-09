COVID-19 cases in Tajikistan climb to 6,364

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Tajikistan have risen by 49 to 6,364 in the past day, the country’s Ministry for Health and Social Protection of the Population said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Tajikistan has registered 49 new cases of COVID-19 (the disease caused by the novel coronavirus - TASS). Overall, the country has 6,364 people infected with the coronavirus," the statement says.

According to the Healthcare Ministry, for the past day one fatality was registered, bringing the death toll to 54.

The ministry added that up to now, 5,011 people have recovered from the disease, or 78.7% of all the cases. Forty-six patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, but 220 people are still under medical supervision.

The coronavirus-related situation has been stabilizing in Tajikistan, with the daily increase being about 60. The country reported its first 15 coronavirus cases on April 30. After the epidemic situation had improved, the non-food markets, shopping malls, hotels, public catering outlets and beauty salons reopened on June 15. However, people are requested to wear face masks in public places.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,965,900 people have been infected worldwide and more than 547,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,913,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.