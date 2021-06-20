ADB plans USD 462 mln in grants to Tajikistan in 2022-2024

On June 16, Tajik Minister of Finance Faiziddin Qahhorzoda virtually met with Ms. Shanny Campbell, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director for Tajikistan, ASIA-Plus reported with the reference to the Ministry of Finance, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The parties reportedly discussed the ADB draft operations business-plan for Tajikistan for 2022-2024.

Under this country operations business plan, the Asian Development Bank plans to Tajikistan with 462 million U.S. dollars in grants over the next three years from 2022-2024

The funds will be spent for implementation of joint investment projects in the fields of energy, transportation, education and science, health care, food security, environmental protection, public managements and so forth, the MoF Secretariat said.

Each year, the Asian Development Bank publishes Country Operations Business Plans for member countries that target the next three-year period.

Thus, ADB announced in August last year that plans to provide US$323 million in grants to Tajikistan from 2021–2023 to help address the country’s development needs. In addition, US$5.25 million was planned as technical assistance for knowledge and project preparation over the same period.

The 2021–2023 plan includes projects to improve food security and water resource management, and develop urban infrastructure and the energy sector. ADB also planned to support projects focused on developing the health sector, improving the financial sector, developing tourism, enhancing disaster resilience, and further improving the road sector. In addition, the plan includes projects that will promote e-governance and improve science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. Since then, ADB has become Tajikistan’s largest multilateral development partner, supporting a range of sectors from strategic road and energy infrastructure to food security and social services with about $2.2 billion in assistance, including over $1.6 billion in grants.

Established in 1966, the Asian Development Bank is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.