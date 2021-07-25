Tajikistan ready to accept about 100,000 Afghans seeking refuge: Tajik emergencies official

Tajikistan today is able to accept about 100,000 Afghan seeking refuge and place them in training grounds of the Tajik Ministry of Defense, which are located near the border with Afghanistan, the deputy chief of the Emergencies Committee under the Government of Tajikistan, Colonel Emomali Ibrohimzoda, told reporters in Dushanbe on July 23, Trend reports citing Kabar.

“In case of necessity, the country can accept even more refugees from Afghanistan,” Tajik emergencies official noted.

“We together with international organizations are currently studying the country’s capacity to accept refugees from Afghanistan,” Ibrohimzoda said.

According to him, two special warehouses to store tents, bedding, hygiene products and kitchen utensils for Afghan seeking refuge will be commissioned in Khatlon’s Kushoniyon district and the city of Khorog, the capital of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

He further noted that 1,574 Afghan refugees sought shelter in Tajikistan this month and they were provided with medical aid, tents, bedding, kitchen utensils and hot meals three times a day.

“These Afghan refugees were repatriated by elven charter flights back to their homeland, to the cities of Kabul and Mazar-i Sharif,” Ibrohimzoda said.