Tajikistan to receive over 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca

Germany will ship large quantities of the AstraZeneca vaccine to five different countries in the coming days, Trend reports citing Khovar.

Afghanistan will receive 213,600 doses, Ethiopia 271,200 doses, Sudan 357,600 doses, Tajikistan 100,800 doses and Uzbekistan 355,200 doses, a spokesman for the German federal government said.

Recipient countries are reported to be in dire need of the drug. According to the WHO, the need for vaccines is particularly high in these countries. They will now be able to use this vaccine directly in their vaccination programs.

Germany has donated the promised 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to developing countries to tackle the pandemic. This was stated on August 9 at a briefing by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany Ulrike Demmer.

“As you know, Germany at the Global Health Summit on May 21 announced that it will provide at least 30 million doses of vaccine by the end of the year, primarily to developing countries,” she recalled.

“Germany has transferred these doses mostly through the COVAX initiative,” Demmer said.