Russia plans to increase number of regular flights to Tajikistan

The operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus in Russia plans to increase the number of regular flights between Russia and Hungary, Cyprus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan from August 27, Trend reports citing Asia-Plus.

It will be possible to make 7 flights a week from Moscow to Bishkek and Dushanbe. In addition, one flight per week will be allowed from a number of Russian cities to the capital of Kyrgyzstan, as well as from Russian airports in Dushanbe, Khujand and Kulyab.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan says that nothing is known yet.

"We have not received any notification," they said.

Earlier the head of the Agency Ikrom Subkhonzoda, at a press conference on July 27, said that only the resumption of regular flights to Russia could reduce the prices for air travel with this country.

According to Subkhonzoda, up to 34 regular flights a week were made to Russian cities before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Now there are only four regular flights - two Somon Air flights and two Utair flights fly with full load," he said.

Subkhonzoda then noted that Tajikistan is ready to return to work in the previous regime. A request for the resumption of regular flights has been sent to the relevant structures of Russia