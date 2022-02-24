Tajikistan and Uzbekistan launch new bus route

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have launched bus service between Khujand (Tajikistan’s Sughd province) and Kokand (Uzbekistan’s Ferghana region), Trend reports citing Asia-Plus.

The bus departs from Khujand at 8:00 am and the travel time is 3 hours. The fare is 100,000 sums (equivalent to $9).

A regular meeting of the Tajikistan-Uzbekistan joint commission on international road traffic that took place in Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, on January 12, in particular, discussed the issue of full resumption of bus traffic between the cities of the two countries, which had been disrupted after the coronavirus pandemic had been declared.