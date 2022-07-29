Tajikistan, China developing cooperation in mining industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The head of Sughd region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, met with the general director of Tajiki-Chinese joint venture "TALCO Gold" Li Feng, Trend reports via region's authorities.

During the meeting, the both sides emphasized the development of cooperation between Tajikistan and China in the mining industry over the past few years.

Especially, the special emphasis was put on the recent project on construction of TALCO Gold mining company with a total cost $136 million. As reported, TALCO Gold, jointly owned by Tajik TALCO and China’s Tibet Huayu Mining Co Ltd was launched in the beginning of April 2022 in Tajikistan's Sughd region.

"Top Chinese companies provided the technology for 14 ore beneficiation plants, where raw materials are automatically processed. In particular, the equipment of the Finnish company "Metso," which is widely used in the field of mining in Europe, was installed for the first time in the region to grind ore into powder," the message says.

Meanwhile, the total volume of TALCO Gold's annual production of gold is estimated at 2.2 tons and antimony - 21,000 tons.