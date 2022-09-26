...
Tajikistan boosts electricity generation in 8M2022

26 September 2022
Aygun Maherramova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Tajikistan's electricity generation slightly increased from January through August 2022, Trend reports citing asiaplustj.info.

The volume of Tajikistan's electricity generation in 8 months of this year amounted to over 14.5 billion kWh, which is an increase of 3 percent over the same period in 2021.

During the reporting period, electricity exports from Tajikistan also increased by 13.9 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year - up to $83 million.

As reported, Tajikistan supplies electricity to Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan buys electricity from Tajikistan at a price of 4.67 cents per 1 kWh, and Uzbekistan - 2 cents.

The low price of electricity for Uzbekistan is due to the fact that Tajikistan, in turn, imports Uzbek natural gas at a reduced price.

