Tajikistan shares GDP data for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The gross domestic product (GDP) in Tajikistan amounted to 115.7 billion in 2022, which is an 8-percent increase over 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.

According to the ministry, the growth in Tajikistan's GDP in 2022 was influenced by an increase in manufacturing of industrial production by 15.4 percent, as well as by an increase in agriculture production– by 8 percent, payment services – by 16 percent, investments in fixed assets – by 11.4 percent, trade turnover – by 11.2 percent, cargo transportation – by 26.1 percent, and passenger transportation – by 11.4 percent.

Notably, earlier this year, the World Bank (WB) forecasted Tajikistan’s GDP rate at 5 percent in 2023, and at 4 percent in 2024.

At the same time, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) predicted the GDP growth in Tajikistan at 6.5 percent this year, due to the slowdown in the dynamics of domestic demand.

According to the ministry, Tajikistan’s GDP amounted to $8.7 billion in 2021, with a growth rate of 9 percent over the preceding year.