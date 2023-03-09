Promising areas for co-op between Tajikistan, Turkmenistan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The promising areas for cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are transport and cargo transportation, the creation of industrial enterprises, and the use of transport corridors of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Tajik president.

It was stated following the meeting of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov in Dushanbe on March 9.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

In particular, it was suggested to intensify the activities of the Tajik-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, as well as the Trade Body of the two countries.

At the meeting, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan agreed to continue efforts to hold joint international scientific and practical conferences, festivals, and symposiums, as well as organize meetings of representatives of the intelligentsia of both countries in order to expand humanitarian cooperation.

In addition, the sides discussed the current state of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the United Nations (UN), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), Meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian Countries, as well as other important issues on the international and regional agenda.